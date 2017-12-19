TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An attorney representing Kansas in a school finance lawsuit says lawmakers should come up with a funding fix by the beginning of March.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Arthur Chalmers told an interim legislative committee Monday that the solution needs to be reached quickly to give the state’s attorneys time to develop their arguments.

Lawmakers have started work on a response to a Kansas Supreme Court order in October to boost spending on public schools.

Legislators aren’t so much interested in slashing spending in other parts of the budget to provide more money for schools. Many also don’t want to increase taxes next year.

Lawmakers earlier this year phased in a $293 million increase education funding over two years. The court said that still wasn’t constitutionally adequate.

