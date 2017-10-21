PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Documents from the state archives are now online so teachers and students can access them easily.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says she’s making the primary source documents available in this way for the first time as part of American Archives Month, so educators can use them in their classrooms.

The teacher resources section on the Department of State website features an interactive timeline of Rhode Island’s history from 1600 to the present and themed collections of significant archival documents dating back to the 1600s.

Gorbea says the resources can complement efforts in the classroom or at home and she hopes they’ll prompt thoughtful conversations about how the state’s past relates to civic engagement today.

Students can zoom in to view the documents up close and read the corresponding transcriptions.