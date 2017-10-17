HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have announced a program to crack down on organized crime in Montana, mainly through increased efforts to stop drug trafficking.

Attorney General Tim Fox said Tuesday that six Montana Highway Patrol troopers, including trained K-9s, and two Division of Criminal Investigation agents will work together on a criminal interdiction team to not only seize drugs as they move into or through the state, but to determine their source.

The Legislature appropriated $1.7 million over the next two years for the program, which also will target human trafficking and firearms trafficking.

Law enforcement will use intelligence from other agencies to keep on top of new trends and patterns in drug trafficking. DCI Administrator Brian Lockerby says agents also will look to stop drugs from coming into the state via air, rail and the mail.