RINDGE, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has purchased 672 acres of land in Rindge and Fitzwilliam in an effort to expand the state’s holdings in the southwestern part of the state.

The area will be known as the Pearly Lake Wildlife Management Area. The $765,000 deal protects public access for hunting, fishing, trapping and other recreational activity related to wildlife.

Fish and Game Land Agent Richard Cook says the property was attractive because it includes a range of different kinds of habitat. It includes about 50 acres of wetland, 50 acres of fields and property along a warm water pond that supports bass, perch and pickerel.