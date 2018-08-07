SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for two men who left a starving Pomeranian at an animal shelter last week.
The sheriff’s office says surveillance footage from Thursday night shows two men leaving the dog in a crate at the shelter entrance.
The dog died the following day. An examination showed it died of maltreatment and emaciation.
Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.
