NEW YORK (AP) — David Beckham, Millie Bobby Brown and Hugh Jackman are among the celebrities and world leaders announced Tuesday as participants and official supporters of the UNICEF initiative World Children’s Day.
The organization said events around the globe will focus on child takeovers to mark the day on Monday. There’s a gathering at the United Nations in New York where UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will welcome children. Singer-songwriters Chloe x Halle will perform a new track written for the occasion.
Young people in Geneva will take over the Palais des Nations to perform a special cover of Pink’s “What About Us.”
In Spain, children will join members of the soccer team FC Barcelona for a practice session.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback