NEW YORK (AP) — David Beckham, Millie Bobby Brown and Hugh Jackman are among the celebrities and world leaders announced Tuesday as participants and official supporters of the UNICEF initiative World Children’s Day.

The organization said events around the globe will focus on child takeovers to mark the day on Monday. There’s a gathering at the United Nations in New York where UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will welcome children. Singer-songwriters Chloe x Halle will perform a new track written for the occasion.

Young people in Geneva will take over the Palais des Nations to perform a special cover of Pink’s “What About Us.”

In Spain, children will join members of the soccer team FC Barcelona for a practice session.