A customer who had a tiff with a Starbucks barista over face masks — earning the worker $105,000 in donations — now says she wants half the money.

Amber Lynn Gilles had posted a photo of Lenin Gutierrez to social media, calling Gutierrez out for refusing to serve her at the San Diego coffee shop unless she wore a mask, McClatchy News previously reported.

Gilles’ post inspired supporters of Gutierrez to start a GoFundMe account to raise “tips” commending him for standing up to her. The page had raised $105,000 by Wednesday.

“It was discrimination and everybody is OK with it and enabling and rewarding that behavior,” Gilles said, according to KGTV. She says she’s owed half the money raised for Gutierrez.

Gilles said she’s unable to wear a mask, citing a 2015 pelvic exam for ovarian cysts and a handwritten note from an anonymous chiropractor, according to the station.

“One of them I get shortness of breath, dizziness and it messes with the heartbeat,” Gilles said, KGTV reported. “And I do have asthma as well, and I do get mask-acne. So there’s several things going on and not only that but it doesn’t even work.”

Advertising

Gilles, a 35-year-old mother of three, describes herself as an anti-vaxxer, KNSD reported.

“It starts with coffee but it ends with digital certificates and forced vaccinations,” Gilles said, according to the station.

Gilles said she’s spoken to attorneys about taking her case but they are too expensive, so she has started her own GoFundMe, KGTV reported. However, no account under her name could be found on the site.

Gutierrez, 24, has already received $100,000 of the money and called the outpouring of support “mind-blowing,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

“It’s more money than anyone in my family has ever had,” Gutierrez said, according to the publication. He plans to use the money to go to college and study dance.

©2020 The Sacramento Bee