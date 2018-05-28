LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas city officials are embracing Stanley Cup fever by refusing to use capital letters on the city’s official Twitter account in a playful shot at the Vegas Golden Knights’ opponent: the Washington Capitals.

The city posted a photo-shopped version of the famous Las Vegas sign with all lowercase letters on Friday and the message: “we’re serious about #nocaps! #goknightsgo.” Since then, the city has been Tweeting in all lowercase letters. MGM resorts also joined the push on its Twitter account.

The campaign hits back against the Washington Capitals’ “#ALLCAPS” social media push.

The Golden Knights host the Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night in Las Vegas.

The expansion Golden Knights have won over Las Vegas residents during the team’s surprising run to the Stanley Cup Final.