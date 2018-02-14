SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Stanford University law professor who is leading an effort to recall a judge over his handling of a high-profile sexual assault case received an envelope containing white powder and a rape threat.

Stanford University said in a statement Wednesday that two rooms of the law building were temporarily closed Wednesday. Emergency personnel later determined the substance was “an inert powder” that posed no health concern.

Professor Michele Dauber told The Associated Press she received the envelope, which also contained a rape threat.

Dauber is leading an effort to recall Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky.

Persky was criticized in 2016 after he sentenced former swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a woman who had passed out behind a trash bin on campus.