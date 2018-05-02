GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) — A standout high school football player has died days after he was injured when a dirt bike he was riding collided with a sports utility vehicle.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said 17-year-old Marc’Allan Derac was injured April 22 in Greenacres, which is near West Palm Beach.

Officials said the vehicles crashed on a dark road. A report says the SUV was turning when the dirt bike crashed into it. Sheriff’s officials say the dirt bike didn’t have headlights.

Derac was on the Atlantic High School football team and had received offers from Syracuse, Iowa State, the University of South Florida and Western Michigan.