RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The panel that sets education standards for North Carolina law enforcement has decided all officers assigned to public schools must complete training about their on-campus work.

Attorney General Josh Stein’s office said the state Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission voted Friday to require the specific training for all school resource officers.

Stein’s Department of Justice provides staff to the commission. Stein asked the panel to consider mandatory training, the details of which will now be worked out by a committee within the commission, then carried out by the North Carolina Justice Academy.

Training is already provided to school officers but local law enforcement agencies don’t have to require it for them.

A state House committee examining school safety improvements also recommended this month legislation with a training mandate.