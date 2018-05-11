SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Standard-Examiner newspaper has let go of 29 employees as it undergoes a transfer to new ownership.

The northern Utah newspaper reports that the employees were told Thursday their positions weren’t included in the sale by Sandusky Newspaper Group to West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers.

Among the terminated employees are five newsroom staff, 10 people from the circulation and customer service team, seven packagers, four salespeople and the publisher. Five other unfilled positions were also eliminated from the advertising and editorial departments.

The departures account for roughly 19 percent of the newspaper’s staff.

Ogden Newspapers own publications in at least 16 states. The sale is expected to close Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Salt Lake Tribune announced it was facing layoffs due to declining advertising revenues and shrinking circulation.

