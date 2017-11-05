STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jury is expected to begin deliberations this week in the trial of a man who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to killing his mother in 2015.

The Free Lance-Star reports prosecutors and defense attorneys for 40-year-old Christopher Ellis will make their closing arguments Monday morning before turning the case over to the jury.

Ellis is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and assault on a law enforcement officer. His mother, Elizabeth “Betsey” Ellis, was beaten to death in her Stafford home in December 2015.

Ellis’ attorneys don’t dispute that he killed his mother but say he wasn’t legally sane when the crime occurred.

Prosecutors concede Ellis has mental health issues but argue he knew he was killing his mother and knew it was wrong.

