CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Staffing shortages forced a pair of Atrium Health urgent care clinics to close in North Carolina on April 1.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Atrium says this is the first time in three years it was unable to cover shifts at urgent care locations.

The closed clinics in Huntersville and Davidson are usually open every day. Atrium says its clinics are open 365 days a year, leaving 11,000 shifts to be covered. It says that out of last week’s 210 shifts, five shifts went uncovered “largely due to spring break in the Charlotte area.” It says it tries to offset temporary closures with online reservations at nearby locations and telehealth options, such as virtual visits.

According to Atrium’s website, it has 30 urgent care clinics in the Charlotte metro area.

