SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say staff at an elementary school in Salem found an unloaded handgun in a 10-year-old student’s backpack.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Chris Baldridge says deputies were called to Four Corners Elementary School Wednesday afternoon after the gun was found.
Baldridge says students saw the weapon and told staff members.
Baldridge says deputies are working with the Salem Keizer School District and the student’s parents.
An investigation is ongoing.
No further information was released.