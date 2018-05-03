ISLA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies are investigating stabbings of three teenagers in Isla Vista.
The sheriff’s office says deputies and University of California police responded to a report of people fighting Wednesday night.
An 18-year-old Santa Barbara man and a 14-year-old male from Goleta were found lying on a sidewalk, suffering multiple stab wounds.
After the two were taken to a hospital, deputies found that a 17-year-old from Goleta had been driven to the hospital by friends and was being treated for stab wounds.
The sheriff’s office says the three are recovering from their wounds.