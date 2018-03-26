NORTHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Plans for a California college to expand to Massachusetts have been put on hold until next year.
St. Thomas Aquinas College says it still plans to open a New England campus in Northfield, but the project requires a more lenient timeline. The Greenfield Recorder reports the college took ownership of the campus, formerly Northfield Mount Hermon School, last May.
Originally, the college planned to open the branch campus in time for the 2018-19 academic year beginning this fall.
St. Thomas Aquinas says it will still maintain the grounds and promises to work with the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education on its application.
College President Michael McLean says the college remains fully committed to the new campus project.

Information from: The (Greenfield, Mass.) Recorder, http://www.recorder.com