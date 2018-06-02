ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul Police Department has revised its policy on when police dogs can be used to apprehend suspects.

The change comes after two high-profile cases involving K-9 bites.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the new policy says dogs can be used to catch a fleeing person who’s suspected of murder, manslaughter, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct or a drive-by shooting. It also lists felonies in which dogs can’t be used.

The city approved a $2 million settlement for Frank Baker last year, after he was mistaken for a suspect and bitten by a K-9. In September, Desiree Collins was taking out her garbage when she was attacked by a police dog. Her pending lawsuit seeks financial damages and changes to the department’s K-9 policy.

Police say all K-9 apprehensions are reviewed.

