PAGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis suburb that was accused of abusive cash-generating ticketing tactics has agreed to repeal ordinances and dismiss some court cases to settle a class action lawsuit.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a federal judge gave preliminary approval Friday to a sweeping consent decree with the town of Pagedale.
Pagedale has agreed to repeal ordinances banning sagging pants, walking on the left side of the crosswalk, barbecuing in the front yard (unless it’s a national holiday), and walking in a roadway if a sidewalk is present. Also to be repealed: ordinances banning dish antennas, basketball hoops, volleyball nets, swimming or wading pools or other recreational equipment in the front of a house.
The city also will drop some cases as well as associated fines, fees and arrest warrants.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Toxic cloud caused by Hawaii volcano lava emerges over ocean VIEW
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense