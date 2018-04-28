ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a man has been fatally shot late Friday in the city’s Northhampton neighborhood.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man was shot late Friday. Police were called to the area around 11:15 p.m., where they found the man unconscious and barely breathing.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not named the man, but say he was in his 50s.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
No other information has been released.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com