The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called after the victim was dropped off at a St. Louis hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday.

Police say the victim was shot just before 3 a.m. in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Police have not released the victim’s name and gave no details about the victim’s age or gender or whether any suspects were in custody.

The death is the city’s 62nd homicide of the year.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

The Associated Press