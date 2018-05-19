ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called after the victim was dropped off at a St. Louis hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday.
Police say the victim was shot just before 3 a.m. in the Carondelet neighborhood.
Police have not released the victim’s name and gave no details about the victim’s age or gender or whether any suspects were in custody.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic, opens up a modern era VIEW
The death is the city’s 62nd homicide of the year.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com