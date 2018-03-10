ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal overnight shooting of a man whose body was found in a neighborhood on the eastern side of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man’s body was found early Saturday morning in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police have not released the victim’s name or other details of the shooting, and no arrests had been made by midday Saturday.

Police ask anyone with information call CrimeStoppers

