ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a mechanic in a dispute over repairs to his vehicle.

KTVI-TV reports that 34-year-old Shaun Lewis was charged Thursday with assault and armed criminal action. The victim is recovering in a hospital after having his spleen removed.

Court documents say Lewis went to Complete Automotive Repair on Nov. 8 and shot the owner.

