ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a mechanic in a dispute over repairs to his vehicle.
KTVI-TV reports that 34-year-old Shaun Lewis was charged Thursday with assault and armed criminal action. The victim is recovering in a hospital after having his spleen removed.
Court documents say Lewis went to Complete Automotive Repair on Nov. 8 and shot the owner.
Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/