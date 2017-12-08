ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been acquitted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors on Thursday found 28-year-old Adnan Husidic not guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and burglary in the March 2016 shooting death of 26-year-old Jose Garcia Jr.
Prosecutors said Husidic went to his ex-girlfriend’s St. Louis apartment to kill her new boyfriend, pushed his way into her apartment and shot Garcia twice. Husidic testified that he killed Garcia in self-defense after coming to her apartment to return a bin of laundry.
The shooting followed several days of back-and-forth Facebook and text messages between Garcia, Triplett and Husidic. In some of the messages, Garcia warned Husidic of possible “gunplay” and made death threats, including mentioning his upcoming funeral.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com