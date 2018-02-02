CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old St. Louis man is facing charges accusing him of breaking into police cars and stealing guns.
St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged Joshua Pollard with two counts of stealing firearm, three counts of property damage and receiving stolen property. He is jailed on $75,000 cash-only bond.
A marked St. Louis County police car was broken into in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 26. Two guns were taken from the car.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch cites documents stating Pollard also confessed breaking the window of a St. Louis city police car with the intention of stealing guns from inside. Police say he was in possession of a gun stolen in St. Charles County at the time of his arrest.
