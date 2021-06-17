A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for waving guns at racial justice protesters last summer pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges and agreed to give up the guns they used during the confrontation.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750. The McCloskeys, both lawyers, will not face jail time.

The couple was indicted by a grand jury on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering, both felonies, and could have gone to jail if convicted. But the special prosecutor, Richard Callahan, opted to agree to lesser charges. On Thursday, Callahan said in a statement that he considered several factors when deciding how to resolve the case, including “the age and lack of a criminal record for the McCloskey’s, the fact they initially called the police, and the fact that no one was hurt and no shots were fired.”

“The protesters on the other hand were a racially mixed and peaceful group, including women and children, who simply made a wrong turn on their way to protest in front of the mayor’s house,” Callahan continued, adding that there was no evidence that any of the protesters were armed.

Video and photographs of rifle-wielding Mark McCloskey and pistol-toting Patricia McCloskey in front of their mansion inflamed controversy in June. The protesters were marching through the upscale gated community to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s, D, house amid nationwide protests after a police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. The couple have touted themselves as conservative defenders against “the liberal mob,” earning a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention. In May, Mark McCloskey announced that he was running for U.S. Senate as a Republican, using the images from that tense faceoff with protesters in his campaign ads.

In a statement Thursday, Mark McCloskey defended his reaction to what he called “an angry mob” that “threatened” his family and home.

“The prosecutor dropped all charges against me, except for a claim that I put other people in imminent fear of physical harm,” he said. “That’s exactly what I did, that’s what the guns were for. And any time the mob comes and threatens me, I’ll do the same thing again to protect my family.”

Circuit Judge David Mason accepted the couple’s pleas Thursday, but he denied their request to donate Mark McCloskey’s rifle to raise funds, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.