CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — With bitter cold temperatures settled over the St. Louis area, a wintertime tradition is on hold until the weather warms up.

St. Louis County officials on Thursday announced that carriage rides at the annual Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park in Ladue will not take place when temperatures reach 15 degrees or colder.

The decision came after an animal rights group sued to stop the rides. County Executive Steve Stenger said in a statement that the decision to call off rides in extreme cold weather is “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the horses and patrons.”

Winter Wonderland is an annual light display that runs throughout December.