ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have signed the youngest player in their team’s history to a one-day contract.

KSDK-TV reports that 8-year-old Levi Ervin signed the contract Wednesday and will travel with the hockey team when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes next week. Levi met the general manager, the chairman and Blues great Brett Hull before signing the contract and receiving his own personalized jersey.

Levi lost his 2-year-old sister recently in a fire along Interstate 70. Missouri police says a metal piece may have fallen off a tractor and lodged into the undercarriage of the car, causing the fire.

The team hopes the road trip will help the young Blues fan, who’s still coping with the loss.

Levi’s father says nothing “brings a smile to my face more than seeing a smile on his.”

___

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com