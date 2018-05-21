ST. LOUIS (AP) — The home of the St. Louis Blues is getting a new name: Enterprise Center.
The NHL team on Monday announced a 15-year arena naming rights agreement with suburban St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings, which operates Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car and National Car Rental. Terms were not disclosed.
The arena has been known as the Scottrade Center since 2006. The name change is effective July 1.
The arena is in the midst of an upgrade using $64 million in city funding. The city of St. Louis owns the arena through a public-private partnership signed in 1992.
