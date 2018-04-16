ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — St. Joseph police are investigating the shooting death of a 49-year-old man.
Police say William Talbott was found Sunday night with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care, where he was pronounced dead.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports police said no one else was seen in the area of the shooting when officers arrived.
Police haven’t released any information on suspects or arrests.
Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com