ST. JOSEPH, Minn. (AP) — The St. Joseph police chief has resigned effective immediately following an investigation by the city over allegations officials won’t disclose.
The St. Cloud Times reports that Joel Klein’s resignation was announced Monday night at the end of a City Council meeting. Klein did not attend.
Mayor Rick Schultz said the report from the city’s internal affairs investigation was delivered to Klein on May 23. The city received Klein’s written resignation on May 31. Klein had been on paid administrative leave since April 19.
Klein had worked with St. Joseph police since 2001 and became chief in 2013.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake VIEW
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
Schultz declined to comment on details about the investigation, but said the city will address workplace harassment training, whistleblower and retaliation policies, and a police audit system as a result of the probe.
___
Information from: St. Cloud Times, http://www.sctimes.com