PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A St. Francis man has been sentenced to about a year in prison for assaulting a federal officer.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 21-year-old Anthony Zotti bit a Rosebud Sioux tribal officer’s hand last May and threatened the officer and his family.

The incident happened after the officer separated Zotti and another man with whom Zotti had been fighting. Authorities say Zotti intentionally banged his head against a patrol car window and then assaulted the officer after being taken to a hospital to be treated for a head wound.

Zotti pleaded guilty last October and was recently sentenced to 13 months in prison.