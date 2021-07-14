A problem-plagued refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands that spewed pollution several times this year filed for bankruptcy in federal court this week, as activists widened their investigation of the operation’s impact on local residents.

In a statement Monday evening, Limetree Bay Refining officials said they had filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to engage in discussions with its lenders, creditors and investors, and explore whether to sell its assets.

“We are extremely grateful to our investors, employees and business partners for standing by us through the restart process and these uncertain times,” said Jeff Rinker, Limetree Bay’s chief executive. “Severe financial and regulatory constraints have left us no choice but to pursue this path, after careful consideration of all alternatives. The Chapter 11 process provides Limetree with the clearest path to maximize the value of our estate for our stakeholders while safely preparing the refinery for an extended shutdown.”

The refinery stopped operating in May after it rained oil droplets on and released noxious gas over St. Croix in four separate incidents. Trump administration officials had eased the way for the plant to restart earlier this year, but the Environmental Protection Agency reversed course after President Joe Biden took office and the refinery began malfunctioning. The EPA withdrew a key permit for the plant in March and ordered a temporary shutdown of the refinery two months later.

On Monday, the Justice Department filed a complaint against the company in federal court in the U.S. Virgin Islands on behalf of the EPA, arguing that the refinery presents an imminent and substantial danger to public health and the environment. The firm agreed to several steps as part of any eventual restart, including taking corrective action such as installing nine hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide air monitors and a plan to purge hydrocarbons from its operations as part of its current shutdown process.

The company also agreed to give the EPA and the court at least 90 days’ notice before restarting any unit within the refinery.

Advertising

“EPA is committed to ensuring that Limetree Bay’s activities and operations comply with laws that protect public health,” acting EPA Region 2 administrator Walter Mugdan, whose office oversees the U.S. Virgin Islands, said in a statement.

Several class-action lawsuits are pending against Limetree, from which residents are seeking damages in the wake of accidents since the refinery restarted in February. The company’s bankruptcy filing raises doubts about whether residents who became sick will ever see any financial restitution.

“The business tool of corporate bankruptcy does not usually benefit normal regular people who have claims,” said Russell Pate, an attorney representing residents in a lawsuit against the refinery. He added that investors and other creditors usually get paid ahead of those who suffered injury when a company goes bankrupt.

For many on the island, the recent developments echoed the demise of Limetree’s predecessor, Hovensa, which filed for bankruptcy three years after shuttering in 2012. At the time, it said it owed $1.86 billion to its owners, and it sold its oil terminal and storage facilities to Arc Light Capital Partners and Limetree Bay Holdings for $184 million.

Plaintiffs who had been seeking damages from Hovensa received a fraction of what they had sought.

After a gaseous leak from the plant on May 5, the U.S. Virgin Islands Health Department logged more than 200 reports from residents complaining about the odor and its health effects. Now, a coalition of advocacy groups there has collected dozens of additional accounts from residents — many of whom live miles downwind from the refinery — saying they have had trouble breathing since Limetree reopened in February. Others reported experiencing headaches and eye irritation.

Advertising

Charles Peterson, a construction worker, said he missed weeks of work after inhaling a terrible odor that made his skin itch and body weak while he was on top of a roof in May. “Even the boss came down and smelled it. He said, ‘You smell that?’ I told him, ‘Yeah, that is way too strong,’ ” he said in a phone interview.

The effects extended beyond human health, according to survey takers. Vegetables and fruit trees grown in gardens on the normally lush island wilted after the refinery reopened at the beginning of the year, more than 90 households reported.

Limetree declined to comment Wednesday about the survey’s preliminary findings.

Frandelle Gerard, head of the Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism Foundation, said her organization and two other local groups, the Virgin Islands Good Food Coalition and the St. Croix Environmental Association, decided to knock on doors and stand outside bakeries and grocery stores over the course of three weeks to interview residents because “nobody was really collecting the data.” Bennington College helped conduct the survey.

“There were so many unanswered questions, and no one else was doing it,” she said, adding that she was among the St. Croix residents suffering from coughs, itchy eyes and persistent headaches in May after breathing the fumes.

“You went to sleep with it. You woke up with it,” Gerard said of the pain in her head. “I went through a bottle of Tylenol in no time.”