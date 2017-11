ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — St. Cloud police are looking into how a 3-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound.

Authorities say they received a report of a child bleeding about 11 a.m. Monday. As officers were responding to the call at a residence, they learned a woman had arrived at the hospital with her child who had been shot.

Police say the toddler’s injury apparently isn’t life-threatening. Authorities provided no further details.