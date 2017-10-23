ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The St. Cloud City Council has passed a resolution proclaiming it’s a “welcoming community” after one council member proposed a moratorium on refugee resettlement.

The WJON-AM reports the resolution passed Monday night on a 5-1 vote. The member who voted against the resolution was Jeff Johnson.

Last week, Johnson said he wanted to limit refugee resettlement until the city gets more information about the number of people moving to St. Cloud and the possible cost to taxpayers for providing services. Johnson planned to bring up his proposal at a council meeting next month.

Monday’s resolution was introduced by Jeff Goerger to counter his fellow councilman.

The St. Cloud Times reports Goerger said it’s important to show that “this one guy” doesn’t represent the “voice of the people of our community.”