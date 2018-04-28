ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — St. Albans is hosting the 52nd annual Vermont Maple Festival this weekend.

The Burlington Free Press reports the festival began Friday and continues through Sunday. Festivalgoers can try an assortment of sweet concessions that include maple cotton candy, doughnuts and maple syrup.

Events included a youth talent show, Vermont Maple BBQ Dinner at St. Mary’s Hall and fiddlers’ variety show at the BFA Performing Arts Center. The Maple Festival Parade will cap off the weekend at noon on Sunday.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com