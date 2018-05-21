COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Heavy rain and lightning strikes across Sri Lanka have left at least five people dead and displaced more than 1,000.

Disaster Management Center officials said Monday that lightning killed three people and landslides killed two others.

Many parts of the country have been experiencing heavy rains since Sunday, prompting the government to issue landslide warnings for five districts.

The meteorology department has also warned of thunder showers with strong winds in the next 24 hours and asked people to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning.