FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fire officials are crediting a sprinkler system at a Fargo shopping mall with preventing a fire from spreading and causing major damage.

The Fargo Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Macy’s department store in West Acres about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived they discovered a sprinkler head had activated and extinguished the fire that had started in the management offices.

Authorities determined the fire was caused by an overheated electrical device. The fire spread to nearby office furniture before it was extinguished by the sprinkler system.

KFGO radio reports a damage estimate was not available.

