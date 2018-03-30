SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield police are treating the discovery of a man found dead under a car at an apartment complex as a homicide.
Masslive.com reports that police responded to the Maple Street complex at about 6:15 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of an unresponsive male underneath a vehicle.
Police surrounded a portion of the complex for about three hours as they investigated.
A police spokesman said the victim was an adult male. The death marks the city’s third homicide of the year.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.