SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police say they are searching for a suspect in two recent homicides that appear to be connected.

Police said in a news release Tuesday they are looking for 24-year-old Willie Haughton in the shooting deaths of Lance Loveless and Robert Hewitt.

Hewitt was killed Sunday and Loveless died March 27. They were both found in cars less than 2 miles apart in north Springfield. Police say Haughton met both men shortly before their deaths.

Police have not released a possible motive for the killings and no charges have been filed.

Haughton is a black man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 168 pounds.

He has an active Greene County warrant for failure to appear on domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges.