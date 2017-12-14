SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 53-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend by stabbing her more than 20 times.

A Greene County jury on Thursday found Lorenzo Roy guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2014 death of 26-year-old Jessica Conner.

Investigators said Conner was beaten with a mop and saucepan before being stabbed with a kitchen knife. She was found in a pool of blood at her Springfield home.

Prosecutors say Roy and Conner had shopped for wedding rings but they had a tumultuous relationship.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Roy and Conner argued in the days before her death and Roy believed he was losing control of her.

