SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 53-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend by stabbing her more than 20 times.
A Greene County jury on Thursday found Lorenzo Roy guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2014 death of 26-year-old Jessica Conner.
Investigators said Conner was beaten with a mop and saucepan before being stabbed with a kitchen knife. She was found in a pool of blood at her Springfield home.
Prosecutors say Roy and Conner had shopped for wedding rings but they had a tumultuous relationship.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight; here's how to watch
- Analysis: Is Jimmy Graham nearing the end of his time as a Seahawk?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
The Springfield News-Leader reports Roy and Conner argued in the days before her death and Roy believed he was losing control of her.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com