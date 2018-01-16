SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Springfield Housing Authority will receive nearly $237,000 from the federal government for its program that helps low income families become self-sufficient.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports the grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go toward administrative costs to maintain what is called the Family Self-Sufficiency Program that now assists about 250 families in the city.

Under the program that has been offered for decades, families that sign up are directed to resources to help them with their education, employment and housing.

Three other central Illinois housing authorities in Bloomington, Peoria and Menard County also received federal grants.