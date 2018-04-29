AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s annual spring turkey hunt is now open to all hunters in the state.

The hunt began Saturday with Youth Spring Wild Turkey Day. It begins Monday for everyone else, and takes place across the state until June 2.

State authorities announced on Friday that the season was closed in parts of the Skowhegan and Norridgewock areas because of a search for a fugitive suspected in the killing of a Maine deputy.

That order remains in effect for Monday even though the fugitive was taken into custody over the weekend.

Maine hunters are limited to two bearded wild turkeys in most of the state. There are stricter limits in far northern Maine.

Online: https://www.maine.gov/ifw/news-events/single-release.html?id=795454