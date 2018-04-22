MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is reminding turkey hunters of some safety tips as the spring season approaches.

The youth turkey hunt takes place next weekend, April 28 and 29. The regular spring turkey season runs May 1-31.

The department urges hunters to never shoot unless they’re sure of their target and what’s beyond it. It also says to never stalk a gobbling turkey because the chances of getting close are poor and in doing so the hunter could be sneaking up on another hunter.

It also advises hunters to sit with their backs against a tree trunk, big log or boulder that is wider than their bodies to protect them from being accidentally shot from behind and to wear hunter orange while moving to a location.