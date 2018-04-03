WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A spring storm is expected to deliver up to 10 inches of snow to central Wisconsin making April feel more like January.

Dozens of schools canceled classes Tuesday as the snow began to accumulate, including the Wausau, Rhinelander, Stevens Point, Crandon and Marshfield districts.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning for Wisconsin’s midsection through Wednesday morning. The winter-like weather conditions are expected to make travel hazardous because of heavy, blowing snow.