BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Much of northern New England is under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service as a spring storm brings ice, snow and wind to three states.

The service says Vermont is under a winter weather advisory on Sunday from the Massachusetts border to the border with Canada. The service says southwestern Vermont and parts of central Vermont are also under a wind advisory.

All of New Hampshire is also under a winter weather advisory on Sunday. The advisory is limited to central and western parts of Maine.

The service says some of the winter and weather advisories will be in effect until 11 p.m. on Monday night in Vermont.

Southern Maine residents woke up to slick sidewalks, cars coated in ice and sub-freezing temperatures on Sunday.