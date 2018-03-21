FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (AP) — A spring snowstorm has blanketed parts of southern Indiana with more than eight inches of snow and snarled the morning commute.

Snow bands that are part of a spring nor’easter targeting the Northeast continued dropping snow Wednesday morning over central, eastern and southeastern Indiana and the state’s northeastern counties.

Numerous accidents were reported along Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis and Interstate 74 in southeastern Indiana.

The National Weather Service’s new snowfall map shows the storm’s heaviest accumulation was 8.3 inches in the southern Indiana city of Salem, followed by 7.5 inches in Floyds Knobs, just northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

Six or more inches of snow were reported in adjacent areas of southern Indiana, while Greensburg and Bloomington had about four inches.

Indianapolis reported about two inches and Muncie had four.