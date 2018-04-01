OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A spring storm has left as many as 11 inches of snow in some areas of southern and central Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the Sunday storm appears to have hit Thayer County on the Nebraska-Kansas border the hardest. According to the newspaper, the village of Carleton reported 11 inches of snow by early afternoon.

AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines told the newspaper that much of southern and central Nebraska received at least 5-6 inches of snow. Kines said Omaha was only expected to see flurries.