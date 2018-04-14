CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Boston Marathon isn’t the only upcoming road race — frogs, salamanders and toads are also on the move.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is urging people to limit their driving after dark when it’s raining in the next few weeks because that’s when amphibians move to temporary water bodies called vernal pools to mate and lay eggs. The young must hatch and grow legs before the pools dry up this summer, and officials say that window can be shorter due to climate change.

Officials say drivers should try to avoid hitting hopping spots on the road. They say drivers have a chance to “be a hero for our smallest marathoners.”