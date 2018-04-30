SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two days after hitting the upper 80s, northern Utah awoke to near-freezing temperatures and a wintery mix of snow and rain.

National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Carr said Monday that the snow and cold may feel jarring after the sun soaked weekend but that it’s actually fairly normal for this time of year.

Carr said there hadn’t been any notable snow accumulation in lower parts of the Salt Lake City area, but that areas above 5,500 feet elevation had snow sticking. Ski resorts such as Brighton and Alta had recorded about 4 inches of snow.

He says the record for the latest recorded snow accumulation in Salt Lake City is June 6, 1914.

He says the snow is expected to stop later Monday with temperatures warming the rest of the week.